The White Stripes On World Cafe

This segment from 2003 is part of ourVintage Cafeseries, in which we revisit some of our best studio performances.



World Cafe's week-long Sense of Place spotlight on Detroit kicks off with a 2003 Vintage Cafe with The White Stripes. Jack White may have left Detroit for Nashville, but the Motor City is where The White Stripes and White's label, Third Man Records, were born.

This session took place when the garage-rocker's career had blown up with the success of the album Elephant. In conversation with host David Dye, White discusses that success, as well as music he loves, from the blues to Loretta Lynn. Drummer Meg White plays alongside Jack White in a live set at the WXPN studio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.