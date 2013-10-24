© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Primal Scream

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published October 24, 2013 at 3:53 PM CDT

When Primal Scream started recording their most recent album, lead singer Bobby Gillespie told us, they wanted to create "a sprawling, psychedelic epic of a record." Having written enough material to make a few new records, it's clear the Glaswegian dance-rock icons haven't dwelled on past successes. New songs like "It's Alright, It's OK" are strong reminders of the group's talent.

You can see the rest of Primal Scream's session at KCRW.com.

