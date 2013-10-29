New Mix: Death Cab For Cutie, Rhye's Milosh, La Luz, More

On this week's edition of All Songs Considered, host Bob Boilen is caught in a funk, and the only cure is copious amounts of saxophones and surf rock. To soothe his ailments, Bob introduces Moon Hooch, a group that was banned from New York City's Bedford Avenue subway stop in Brooklyn due to its danceable squeaks and squawks.

Also on the show: Death Cab For Cutie's Transatlanticism celebrates its 10th anniversary by releasing demo versions of every track from the record. It's a fascinating look at what would eventually become a revered album. We've got an early, heartbreaking version of "Title & Registration."

Later in the program, co-host Robin Hilton checks back in with director Jim Jarmusch's band SQÜRL (first featured on All Songs back in May). This time the group performs a sludgy cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." Plus surf-rock from La Luz, a new solo album from Rhye singer Milosh, and the band Swearin', fronted by Allison Crutchfield, the twin sister to Waxahatchee singer and songwriter Katie Crutchfield.

