Folk Alley Presents: Elephant Revival

The Colorado band Elephant Revival has made a few records that mix jam, bluegrass and folk music. But its latest, These Changing Skies, finds what seems to be its sweet spot. With banjo, bass, guitar, fiddle and washboard balancing the many disparate influences, songs like "Birds and Stars" capture the mystery and intrigue of everything from nature to love — those places where all of life's most important formative elements intersect.

This performance was captured in August while Elephant Revival appeared at the Fayetteville Roots Festival in Arkansas. Fiddler Bridget Law couldn't make the session — but, like a breeze that wells up when the rain dies down, the band filled the space and performed the song beautifully.

