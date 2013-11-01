Dead Man Winter On Mountain Stage

Dead Man Winter makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. The band is more than just a side project for Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett; for the lead singer and guitarist, it also represents a return to the roots of electric rock and country. The group's album Bright Lights infuses Americana and alt-country with a flinty Northern edge that echoes work by Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

Simonett is joined by Trampled by Turtles bandmates Ryan Young on fiddle and Tim Saxhaug on bass. Rounding out the group on Mountain Stage is guitarist Erik Koskinen and drummer J.T. Bates. This set includes includes the seven-minute title cut from Bright Lights, which wasn't heard during the radio broadcast of the band's performance.

Set List

"A Long Cold Night In Minneapolis"

"Midnight On The Interstate"

"Wasteland"

"Bright Lights"

