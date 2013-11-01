Jonathan Rundman On Mountain Stage
Jonathan Rundman makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. A native of the Finnish-American towns that dot Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Rundman moved to Chicago and began touring the country when he was 18.
Now based in the Twin Cities, the musician tips a hat to the area's summer insect infestation with the song "Sound of the Cicadas." He closes his set with "Librarian," an acoustic folk-rock number which pays tribute to that noble career path. He's joined on stage by Jake Armerding on fiddle and mandolin, along with guitarist Matt Patrick.
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.