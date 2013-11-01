© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jonathan Rundman On Mountain Stage

Published November 1, 2013 at 12:36 PM CDT
Jonathan Rundman performing live on <em>Mountain Stage</em>.
Jonathan Rundman performing live on <em>Mountain Stage</em>.

Jonathan Rundman makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. A native of the Finnish-American towns that dot Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Rundman moved to Chicago and began touring the country when he was 18.

Now based in the Twin Cities, the musician tips a hat to the area's summer insect infestation with the song "Sound of the Cicadas." He closes his set with "Librarian," an acoustic folk-rock number which pays tribute to that noble career path. He's joined on stage by Jake Armerding on fiddle and mandolin, along with guitarist Matt Patrick.

Set List

  • "Flying On A Plane"

  • "Sound Of The Cicadas"

  • "Janesville"

  • "Librarian"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture