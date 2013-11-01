Jonathan Rundman On Mountain Stage

Jonathan Rundman makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. A native of the Finnish-American towns that dot Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Rundman moved to Chicago and began touring the country when he was 18.

Now based in the Twin Cities, the musician tips a hat to the area's summer insect infestation with the song "Sound of the Cicadas." He closes his set with "Librarian," an acoustic folk-rock number which pays tribute to that noble career path. He's joined on stage by Jake Armerding on fiddle and mandolin, along with guitarist Matt Patrick.

Set List

"Flying On A Plane"

"Sound Of The Cicadas"

"Janesville"

"Librarian"

