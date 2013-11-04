Tom Paxton On Mountain Stage

Folk singer-songwriter Tom Paxton's performance concludes a special series of Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. An influential figure of the pre-Bob Dylan Greenwich Village folk scene, Paxton wrote many songs — including "The Last Thing on My Mind," covered on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Inside Llewyn Davis — that have become a part of the American psyche. His work has been sung around campfires, at festivals and in classrooms for generations.

Host Larry Groce said of Paxton, "If you're making a list of America's great singer-songwriters and Paxton isn't one of the first few words out of your mouth, you don't know what you're talking about."

Now 70, Paxton shows that his sense of humor remains intact by closing his set with a parody of one of his most well-known tunes. Backing the musician onstage is the Mountain Stage band, featuring Michael Lipton on lead guitar, Steve Hill on bass and Ammed Solomon on drums.

Set List

"The Battle Of The Sexes"

"There Goes The Mountain"

"Ireland"

"And If It's Not True"

"Ramblin' Boy"

"The Last Thing On My Mind"

