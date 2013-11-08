The 2013 Mountain Oasis Festival In GIFs

Late this past month, the first-ever Mountain Oasis music festival popped up in Asheville, N.C. for three days and nights of glorious weirdness. Officially called the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit, the event featured bands both big (Nine Inch Nails) and small (Adventure Club), thrilling audiences with thumping dance, mind-blowing electronic, fist-pounding rock and more. And because the festival went down the last weekend before Halloween, there were plenty of costumes and other surprises, as music filled the streets. Here are some of the highlights in glorious GIFs.

Stream Mountain Oasis sets by Gary Numan, Tourist., Disclosure and Jherek Bischoff.

