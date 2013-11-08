© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The 2013 Mountain Oasis Festival In GIFs

By Robin Hilton
Published November 8, 2013 at 10:36 AM CST

Late this past month, the first-ever Mountain Oasis music festival popped up in Asheville, N.C. for three days and nights of glorious weirdness. Officially called the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit, the event featured bands both big (Nine Inch Nails) and small (Adventure Club), thrilling audiences with thumping dance, mind-blowing electronic, fist-pounding rock and more. And because the festival went down the last weekend before Halloween, there were plenty of costumes and other surprises, as music filled the streets. Here are some of the highlights in glorious GIFs.

Stream Mountain Oasis sets by Gary Numan, Tourist., Disclosure and Jherek Bischoff.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton