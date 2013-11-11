World Cafe Next: Star Anna

This week's pick for World Cafe: Next is Seattle singer-songwriter Star Anna, an up-and-coming artist who's already attracted the attention of hometown musicians, including Pearl Jam's Mike McCready.

Star Anna's new album, Go to Hell, was recorded during a tumultuous stretch for the singer-songwriter; it added to the emotional depth of the songs featured on the record. Listeners can hear and download two of those songs with today's podcast.

