KEXP Presents: No Age

has a long history with No Age, dating back to a 2008 performance in our employee parking lot. Over the years, the band's music has grown even more experimental, as its recent album An Object demonstrates. Still, the two-man onslaught — guitarist Randy Randall and singer/drummer Dean Spunt — remains riveting.

While No Age's angular, avant-garde sound hardly conjures up ideas of flower power, KEXP host Cheryl Waters couldn't help but notice that she's only ever seen the guitarist in tie-dyed shirts. Like Randall's shirt, which became a talisman for him after he lost it and then found it two years later in Europe ("It's a reminder that you always come back to where you started," he says), No Age is welcome to make its way back to KEXP any time.

