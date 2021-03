Gollum, the slimy creature from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, seems to have a lot of grammar problems. He also seems to hate a lot of things--especially irregular plurals. In this game, led by host Ophira Eisenberg, all of the answers are nouns whose singular and plural forms are the same. Contestants must answer by channeling the voice of Gollum.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.