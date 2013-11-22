Amos Lee On World Cafe

On this installment ofWorld Cafe, folk-soul musician Amos Lee returns to the WXPN studios to perform a rousing live set. Lee released his first album in 2005; six years later, Mission Bell made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

The singer-songwriter's new album — Mountains of Sorrow, Rivers of Song — was produced in Nashville by Grammy-winning artist Jay Joyce. In a discussion with host David Dye, Lee reflects on his growth as a songwriter and performer.

