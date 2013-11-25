Stars On World Cafe

This segment from Nov. 19, 2010, is part of ourVintage Cafeseries, in which we revisit some of our best studio performances.

Originally formed in Toronto in 1998, the indie-pop band Stars features singer Torquil Campbell, keyboardist Chris Seligman, singer-guitarist Amy Millan and bassist Evan Cranley. After the release of 2004's Set Yourself on Fire in the U.S., Stars became a huge buzz band for songs like "Your Ex-Lover Is Dead" and "Ageless Beauty."

The Five Ghosts provides a welcome return to Stars' enchanting sound: wrenching ballads lined with dance-pop grooves. And, as the title suggests, its sound conveys a sense of haunting mystery.

