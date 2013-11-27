Whitehorse On World Cafe

For our Sense of Place: Toronto series, we welcome the duo of Whitehorse to the WXPN studio. The members of the band — Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland — happen to be married. The two had successful and separate solo careers in Canadian folk and rock, but decided to join forces musically in 2011. Their self-titled debut record came out shortly afterward.

In 2012, the duo released their second album, The Fate of the World Depends on This Kiss, which was met with acclaim and shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize. As performers, the're are able to create the sound of a full band through tape loops and stage rotations, as they fan out to play a wide variety of instruments.

During Wednesday's session, they keep it simple by sticking to acoustic guitars. In a conversation with host David Dye, Doucet and McClelland talk about how being married affects their working relationship. They also offer listeners a list of their favorite things about Toronto.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.