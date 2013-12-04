Superchunk On World Cafe

Superchunk recently returned with the provocatively titled I Hate Music, which follows 2010's Majesty Shredding; that album marked the North Carolina band's first record in nine years.

The group's hiatus may have had something to do with frontman Mac McCaughan and bassist Laura Ballance being a little busy with their label, Merge Records, which has released albums by Arcade Fire, Spoon, She & Him and many others. The label was initially formed to release Superchunk's albums.

For Wednesday's installment of World Cafe, the band plays a "crowd-sourced" selection of songs, recorded live in the WXPN studios.

