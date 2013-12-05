Man Man On World Cafe

World Cafe welcomes back Man Man for another whimsical and entertaining performance. The band brings the party, as it has throughout the nine years it's been making and performing music.

This episode was recorded live at The Porch At 30th Street Station in Man Man's hometown of Philadelphia. Ryan Kattner, who goes by the name Honus Honus, has been Man Man's frontman since the beginning; in a conversation with host David Dye, Kattner talks about the group's history. He also gives listeners insight into what inspired the dark 2011 album Life Fantastic, as well as this year's On Oni Pond.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.