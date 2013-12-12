Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Songs Of 2013

This audio is no longer available.
Our friends in the public radio system are some of the most open-minded listeners we know. Each month, our Heavy Rotation series brings you free downloads of what our fellow programmers and producers are experiencing on repeat.
— Jason Isbell was previously a member of Drive-By Truckers. His solo albums include Sirens of the Ditch and Here We Rest.
— Gregory Porter: NPR Music Field Recording.
— James Blake performs live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.
— Parquet Courts.
— Janelle Monáe's new album, The Electric Lady, features collaborations with Prince, Erykah Badu, Miguel and Esperanza Spaldin
— Phosphorescent.
— Kronos Quartet's Aheym was composed by Bryce Dessner (center) of the indie-rock group, The National.
— Neko Case's new album is titled The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You.
— Miami-born CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant learned about improvisation and sang with her first band after moving to France in 200
— Trumpeter Avishai Cohen changed his flight itinerary to make the session.
— The Lone Bellow.
— Bill Callahan.
To celebrate the best music of 2013, we've created a continuous playlist of songs compiled from Top 10s from around the country. Sample rock from KEXP in Seattle and World Cafe, jazz from New Jersey's WBGO and avant-garde classical music from New York's Q2, among others. Whether it's electronic music, country or a string quartet, you're sure to hear something you haven't heard before — which in turn ought to help you discover even more music in 2014.
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
