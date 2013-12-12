Latin Roots Live: La Santa Cecilia

This week, the Los Angeles group La Santa Cecilia joins World Cafe in concert for WXPN's first installment of Latin Roots Live. This set with the popular Mexican-American band was recorded at World Cafe Live Upstairs in Philadelphia.

The group, named for the patron saint of musicians, got its start by playing on the streets of L.A., then released its self-titled debut EP in 2009. With the charismatic La Marisoul as lead vocalist, La Santa Cecilia gained support by playing gigs throughout North America and Mexico.

Elvis Costello is one of the band's most vocal fans; the English singer-songwriter invited La Marisoul to sing on Wise Up Ghost, his recent collaboration with The Roots, and he appears on La Santa Cecilia's major-label debut, Treinta Días. The record was nominated for a 2013 Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Listen to La Santa Cecilia's 2013 EP, Noche y Citas, on Spotify.

