Old Man Luedecke On Mountain Stage

Old Man Luedecke makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of East Tennessee State University. A native of Nova Scotia, Chris Luedecke isn't actually old, but his music clearly draws from his remarkable ear for the music and melodies of years gone by.

Despite his affinity for old-time bluegrass and folk, Luedecke isn't afraid to incorporate subtle, hummable pop hooks into his songs, as heard in his opening number "Kingdom Come." His fifth album, Tender Is the Night, was produced by West Virginia native Tim O'Brien, who recently appeared on Mountain Stage. Here, Luedecke plays banjo and guitar alongside Joel E. Hunt on mandolin and violin.

Set List

"Kingdom Come"

"This May Hurt A Bit"

"Johah And The Whale"

"Song For Ian Tyson"

"Yodelady"

