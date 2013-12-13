Not My Job: Actor Oscar Isaac On Folk Music Vs. Filk Music

The latest movie by Joel and Ethan Coen,Inside Llewyn Davis, is a lot like their other movies in which a guy endures a lot of terrible things happening to him. This one's different though, in that this time, the guy seems to deserve it. Oscar Isaac plays — and sings — the role of Llewyn Davis, a homeless, former merchant marine trying to make it in the 1960s Greenwich Village music scene.

Since Isaac plays a folk singer in the new movie, we've invited him to answer three questions about filk music. That's the sub-genre of music written by and for science fiction fans, sometimes in homage to their favorite characters and stories.

