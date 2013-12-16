World Cafe Next: Ryley Walker

This week's pick for World Cafe: Next is Chicago guitarist Ryley Walker. The singer-songwriter recently released a psych-folk EP titled The West Wind, which features swirling guitars and jazzy excursions that are easy to get lost in.

Walker is an associate of fellow Chicagoan and American Primitive guitarist Daniel Bachman; the two have recorded and toured together. Walker's playing style nods to the late Bert Jansch, but goes further by expanding upon the Scottish folk musician's melodic excursions.

Walker plans to release his full-length debut in April 2014. In the meantime, download two songs from his EP as part of this week's podcast.

