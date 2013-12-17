J. Roddy Walston & The Business On World Cafe

J. Roddy Walston & The Business return to World Cafe for a new studio session. Originally formed in 2002, the Tennessee band began picking up speed after it relocated to Baltimore in 2004. On the upright piano, Walston shapes the group's style of infectious Southern rock.

The group recently released its third album, Essential Tremors, which was recorded at Soil of the South Studios in Georgia with Grammy-winning producer and engineer Mark Neill (The Black Keys) and Matt Wignall (Cold War Kids, Delta Spirit).

In a discussion with host David Dye, Walston explains that the new record was named for a medical condition from which he suffers.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.