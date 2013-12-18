Daughter On World Cafe

World Cafe welcomes the U.K. trio Daughter to the studio for Wednesday's session. Led by singer-songwriter Elena Tonra, the group formed when its members met as students at London's Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. The band released a pair of EPs independently before attracting the attention of a big label, which released the full-length If You Leave in March.

Tonra and her bandmates — guitarist Igor Haefeli and drummer Remi Aguilella — worked on the album for more than a year, and the result is a gorgeous, dark and personal record.

