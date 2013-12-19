A Town, A Team, And A Dream That Just Won't Die

In a high-school locker room in small-town Indiana, a coach is tearing into his basketball team. The Medora Hornets have scored zero points — none at all — in the game's fourth quarter.

In Medora, the hapless team becomes a kind of metaphor for the town itself — "a no-stoplight town," in the words of documentarian Davy Rothbart, one where the jobs have dried up and the population has dwindled.

The voices of Medora, captured here in a conversation between Rothbart and NPR's Melissa Block, are woven throughout a film that, as Block explains on today's All Things Considered, becomes a kind of elegy for a vanishing small-town America.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.