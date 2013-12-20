Let It Snow: The Piano Jazz Holiday Show

Piano Jazzswings in the holiday season, as Marian McPartland and her guests from seasons past, present and future share favorite memories and unique musical performances of Christmas classics and original holiday tunes.

Over the years, McPartland has collected Christmas music from her Piano Jazzguests. The performances are usually recorded following a taping of the show — most are on-the-spot, off-the-cuff, unrehearsed takes. Many of these performances have been collected on three recordings, An NPR Jazz Christmas With Marian McPartland and Friends I, IIandIII, available through the NPR shop and select retailers.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.