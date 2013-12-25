Latin Roots: A Puerto Rican Christmas

Musician, record producer and writer Rachel Faro visits World Cafe for part two of this week's special holiday edition of Latin Roots. During Wednesday's episode, Faro discusses Christmas celebrations in Puerto Rico and how they differ from the holiday traditions in the Puerto Rican communities of New York. One of the songs she plays, by Willie Colon, is a classic that brings traditional music from the island to the big city.

Listen to Rachel Faro's essential Puerto Rican Christmas playlist on Spotify.

Latin Rootson World Cafeis made possible by a grant from The Wyncote Foundation.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.