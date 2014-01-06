KEXP Presents: Mary Lambert

Last month, Seattle songwriter Mary Lambert was nominated for a Grammy for her contribution to the gay-rights anthem "Same Love," by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. This past summer, she took to the KEXP airwaves to perform her rendition of "She Keeps Me Warm," which expands on the chorus to the hit that made her voice famous.

Stripped down to piano, violin and minimal percussion, Lambert's track takes on a more romantic feel. She explained to KEXP host Kevin Cole that she wrote the chorus on the spot in the studio with Macklemore and Lewis — and that the first time she performed it for them, there were tears in their eyes.

With her powerful, expressive voice, Lambert has gone from playing mostly empty venues to playing for the world. Regardless of what happens on stage at the Grammys next month, Lambert looks primed for a long stay in the spotlight.

