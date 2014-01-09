The Dismemberment Plan On World Cafe

A Washington, D.C., indie-rock band that formed in 1993, The Dismemberment Plan released four widely beloved albums before going quiet for more than a decade — save for a brief reunion to perform a small handful of sold-out benefit concerts in 2007.

The group reunited long-term a few years later, and last year's Uncanney Valley marks The Dismemberment Plan's first new studio album since 2001's Change. Here, singer Travis Morrison and company perform three songs from the new record.

