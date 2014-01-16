© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wordless News: Legalizing 'Charlotte's Web' Medical Marijuana

By Maria Fabrizio
Published January 16, 2014 at 10:45 AM CST
Maria Fabrizio's illustration of Florida Bill Would Allow Medical Marijuana For Child Seizures

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Greg Allen's story caught her ear: It's about how parents of children with a rare seizure disorder want access to a marijuana extract to treat it. This variety of the drug, known as Charlotte's Web, has very little of the primary component that produces the high. Families have been moving to Colorado to get access to the therapy, and Florida is considering legalization.

