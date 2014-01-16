Wordless News: Legalizing 'Charlotte's Web' Medical Marijuana

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Greg Allen's story caught her ear: It's about how parents of children with a rare seizure disorder want access to a marijuana extract to treat it. This variety of the drug, known as Charlotte's Web, has very little of the primary component that produces the high. Families have been moving to Colorado to get access to the therapy, and Florida is considering legalization.

