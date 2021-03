Gregory Alan Isakov made his debut in 2003 and released his fifth album, The Weatherman, last year. Isakov was born in South Africa but lives in Colorado where — with the aid of his degree in organic farming — he grows his own food. Controversy erupted among his fans when one of his songs appeared in a McDonald's ad, and he offers a thoughtful response in this session for World Cafe.

