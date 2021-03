Russian dolls nest inside of each other. Some words are like that as well: they contain one word nested inside of a different word. For example, a mother might urge her son to become a surgeon. (Tricky, we know!) Listen as host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge our contestants to assemble long words from a composite of two shorter ones.

