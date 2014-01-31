© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

In The Puppy Bowl, Bach Goes To The Dogs

By Mark Mobley
Published January 31, 2014 at 10:08 AM CST
1 of 13  — Bach Age: 14 weeks Breed: Bernedoodle Fact: Thinks Mozart is overrated.
Bach Age: 14 weeks Breed: Bernedoodle Fact: Thinks Mozart is overrated.
2 of 13  — Danny Age: 12 weeks Breed: Papillon mix Fact: Aspires to have hair like One Direction's Harry Styles.
Danny Age: 12 weeks Breed: Papillon mix Fact: Aspires to have hair like One Direction's Harry Styles.
3 of 13  — Lily Age: 13 weeks Breed: Basset hound Fact: Tries not to step on her own ears.
Lily Age: 13 weeks Breed: Basset hound Fact: Tries not to step on her own ears.
4 of 13  — Aurora Age: 12 weeks Breed: Dalmatian Fact: Has read all the Harry Potter books.
Aurora Age: 12 weeks Breed: Dalmatian Fact: Has read all the Harry Potter books.
5 of 13  — Brody Age: 15 weeks Breed: American Eskimo Fact: One day wants his own doghouse.
Brody Age: 15 weeks Breed: American Eskimo Fact: One day wants his own doghouse.
6 of 13  — Ginger Age: 12 weeks Breed: Old English sheepdog Fact: Counting sheep automatically puts her to sleep.
Ginger Age: 12 weeks Breed: Old English sheepdog Fact: Counting sheep automatically puts her to sleep.
7 of 13  — Laney Age: 13 weeks Breed: Brittany spaniel mix Fact: Wants to catch a ride on one of those NASA Mars rovers.
Laney Age: 13 weeks Breed: Brittany spaniel mix Fact: Wants to catch a ride on one of those NASA Mars rovers.
8 of 13  — Loren Age: 14 weeks Breed: Brittany spaniel mix Fact: Prefers NCAA 14 to Madden 25.
Loren Age: 14 weeks Breed: Brittany spaniel mix Fact: Prefers NCAA 14 to Madden 25.
9 of 13  — Ullie Age: 12 weeks Breed: Chihuahua dachshund mix Fact: Hates all those Rocky sports cliches about Philadelphia.
Ullie Age: 12 weeks Breed: Chihuahua dachshund mix Fact: Hates all those Rocky sports cliches about Philadelphia.
10 of 13  — Mandy Age: 17 weeks Breed: Dachshund hound mix Fact: Thinks long legs are overrated.
Mandy Age: 17 weeks Breed: Dachshund hound mix Fact: Thinks long legs are overrated.
11 of 13  — Pong Age: 12 weeks Breed: Havanese Shih Tzu mix Fact: Has been to Disney World 12 times.
Pong Age: 12 weeks Breed: Havanese Shih Tzu mix Fact: Has been to Disney World 12 times.
12 of 13  — Shyla Age: 14 weeks Breed: Great Pyrenees Fact: Loves to snowboard.
Shyla Age: 14 weeks Breed: Great Pyrenees Fact: Loves to snowboard.
13 of 13  — Suri Age: 14 weeks Breed: Siberian husky Fact: Thinks they should cut Miley Cyrus some slack.
Suri Age: 14 weeks Breed: Siberian husky Fact: Thinks they should cut Miley Cyrus some slack.

Not every sports fan is glued to the Super Bowl. Sunday also brings Puppy Bowl X, the 10th iteration of the immensely successful Animal Planet program featuring playful pups and a beleaguered human referee. This year's new element is a fantasy game, in which each viewer may log in to a Facebook account and pick a trio of cuddly canines destined to dominate the dog-on-dog action.

In the first round, NPR Classical is honor-bound for obvious reasons to root for Bach, a 14-week-old male Bernedoodle (a cross between a Bernese Mountain Dog and a poodle). In the second, we selected Van Helsing, an 18-week-old basset hound — partially because we like "Dr. Van Helsing and Dracula" from Philip Glass' score to the Bela Lugosi film Dracula, as performed by the Kronos Quartet. Rounding out our team is Sparky, a 16-week-old Yorkshire terrier who shares a name with Charles "Sparky" Schulz, creator of Peanuts — and Schroeder!

Watching the Puppy Bowl? Have an opinion on how Bach is playing Sunday? Got any comments on the music in the other bowl game with humans? Let us know in the comments, on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Mark Mobley