Why Should You Be Worried About NSA Surveillance?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The End Of Privacy.

About Mikko Hyppönen's TED Talk

Virtually every international Internet user is being watched, says hacker and cyber security expert Mikko Hyppönen. He calls for digital privacy in the age of government surveillance.

Privacy is non-negotiable. It should be built into all the systems we use.

About Mikko Hyppönen

Mikko Hyppönen is a "white hat" hacker — one of the good guys. He is the Chief Research Officer for F-Secure, and he has led his team through some of the largest computer virus outbreaks in history. He has also helped law enforcement in the U.S., Europe and Asia on cyber crime cases.

His main focus is on defending networks from malicious software. But since classified information was revealed about the NSA's widespread surveillance, Hyppönen has become one of the most outspoken critics of the agency's programs. He asks: Why are we so willing to hand over digital privacy?

