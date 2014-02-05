Tony Joe White On World Cafe

Tony Joe White pretty much invented the swamp-rock genre in 1969 with his first album, Black and White; Elvis Presley often covered White's huge hit "Polk Salad Annie." (As White sings in his song, Polk salad is a food synonymous with the rural poor South.)

Over the years, White's songs have also been covered by Brook Benton, Tina Turner and Dusty Springfield. Now, White has a new album called Hoodoo. He's kept his sound pure over the years, and he brings his legendary wah-wah pedal and drummer to keep this World Cafe session sounding swampy.



