Break Loose, Break Loose, Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "Break Loose." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase in which the first word has a long-A vowel sound (as in "break"), and the second word has a long-U vowel sound (as in "loose").

Last week's challenge: The challenge came from listener Sam Williamson of Charlevoix, MI, and it's a two-part question: where in most homes will you see the words SHE and HIS ... and what word will you see right after HIS?

Answer: You can see SHE and HIS upside-down on a digital clock, when the times are 3:45 and 5:14, respectively. Immediately after 5:14 is 5:15, and upside-down that spells SIS.

Winner: Marcia Veach of Springfield, Ore.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Name a title character from a classic work of fiction, in 8 letters. Change the third letter to an M. The result will be two consecutive words naming parts of the human body. Who is the character, and what parts of the body are these?

