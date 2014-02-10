Metropolis: 2/8/14

This week's two-hour mix by Metropolis host Jason Bentley kicks off with a Mount Kimbie remix of the new single by Kelis, and includes new music from the tremendous singer Roisin Murphy, who appears in Freeform Five's "Leviathan."

Playlist

Kelis, "Jerk Ribs (Mount Kimbie Remix)"

DJ Cam, "Fontainbleau"

Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa feat. Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)"

Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers)"

Kauf, "Relocate (Psychemagik Remix feat. Henrietta Tiefenthaler)"

Emiliana Torrini, "Speed Of Dark"

Kele Okereke, "Heartbreaker"

Lancelot, "Givin' It Up (MK Remix)"

Sleight Of Hands, "Sometimes (Psychemagik Remix)"

Munk, "The Beat (feat. Mona Lazette) (Kolombo Remix)"

Booka Shade, "Crossing Borders (Mihalis Safras Remix)"

Magna, "Nobody Else"

Outlander, "Vamp"

Damon Albarn, "Everyday Robots"

Ultraista, "You're Out (Prefuse 73 Remix)"

Freeform Five, "Leviathan (feat. Roisin Murphy)"

Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me"

Wild Beasts, "Wanderlust"

Todd Terje, "Spiral"

Yousef, "Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Mix)"

Sharam Jey & Teenage Mutants, "Pushin' On"

Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers) (Duke Dumont Remix)"

Disclosure, "F For You (feat. Mary J. Blige)"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Smalahove"

