© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 2/8/14

KCRW
Published February 10, 2014 at 12:27 PM CST
Mount Kimbie's remix of Kelis' "Jerk Ribs" kicks off this week's show.
Mount Kimbie's remix of Kelis' "Jerk Ribs" kicks off this week's show.

This week's two-hour mix by Metropolis host Jason Bentley kicks off with a Mount Kimbie remix of the new single by Kelis, and includes new music from the tremendous singer Roisin Murphy, who appears in Freeform Five's "Leviathan."

Playlist

  • Kelis, "Jerk Ribs (Mount Kimbie Remix)"

  • DJ Cam, "Fontainbleau"

  • Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa feat. Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)"

  • Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers)"

  • Kauf, "Relocate (Psychemagik Remix feat. Henrietta Tiefenthaler)"

  • Emiliana Torrini, "Speed Of Dark"

  • Kele Okereke, "Heartbreaker"

  • Lancelot, "Givin' It Up (MK Remix)"

  • Sleight Of Hands, "Sometimes (Psychemagik Remix)"

  • Munk, "The Beat (feat. Mona Lazette) (Kolombo Remix)"

  • Booka Shade, "Crossing Borders (Mihalis Safras Remix)"

  • Magna, "Nobody Else"

  • Outlander, "Vamp"

  • Damon Albarn, "Everyday Robots"

  • Ultraista, "You're Out (Prefuse 73 Remix)"

  • Freeform Five, "Leviathan (feat. Roisin Murphy)"

  • Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me"

  • Wild Beasts, "Wanderlust"

  • Todd Terje, "Spiral"

  • Yousef, "Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Mix)"

  • Sharam Jey & Teenage Mutants, "Pushin' On"

  • Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers) (Duke Dumont Remix)"

  • Disclosure, "F For You (feat. Mary J. Blige)"

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Smalahove"

    • Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.

    Arts & Culture