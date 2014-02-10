World Cafe Next: Sekou Kouyate & Joe Driscoll

Today on World Cafe: Next, we feature a unique duo. Sekou Kouyate, from Guinea in West Africa, has been described as "the Jimi Hendrix of the kora" for the way he electrifies the 21-string African harp. Joe Driscoll is an American living in England; he's a rapper, beat-boxer and loop-maker.

Not even speaking each other's language, the two formed a band when they met at a European festival. Now, less than three years later, they've released an album of their music together called Faya. Hear two songs in this segment, which is available to download as part of our World Cafe: Next podcast.

