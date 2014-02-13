KCRW Presents: Future Islands

The Baltimore trio Future Islands recently returned to KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic with an extra member in tow. By adding Mike Lowry on drums, the synth-heavy band brings a new dynamic to its live performances of songs from the forthcoming album Singles. We love the new track "Seasons (Waiting on You)" — which you can watch here — but check out the full session for the premiere of a brand-new song.

Watch KCRW's entire session with Future Islands at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .