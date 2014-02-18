© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Bob And Linda Read Internet Movie Reviews, Part Five: Philomena

By Linda Holmes
Published February 18, 2014 at 1:56 PM CST

This year, we wanted to look back at the nine best picture nominees and remind ourselves — and you — that reactions to film are complicated, hilariously varied and wonderfully individual. So we looked over every comment for every nominee at RottenTomatoes.com, and we brought you some of our favorites. We'll be rolling these out between now and the Oscars, and today, we look at Judi Dench and Steve Coogan in Philomena. (Many thanks to my dear pal Bob Mondello and rad NPR Multimedia whizzes Claire O'Neill and Kainaz Amaria. As you will see as these unfold, we had a lot of fun.) Check out our previous looks at American Hustle, Her, Gravity, and Wolf of Wall Street.

Bob's sincere Internet movie review:Based on a true story of an elderly woman looking for the son she was forced by Irish nuns to give up for adoption, is a funny and tremendously affecting vehicle for Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Dench's eyes speak volumes, while Coogan (who co-scripted) provides a necessary astringency.

Linda's sincere Internet movie review: Look, I still have time. You can't rush these things.

Know your stuff before Oscars day!

  • Kenneth Turan reviewsPhilomena forMorning Edition

  • Bob connects Philomena and Catching Fire

  • An interview with Steve Coogan

  • A conversation with the real Philomena

    Linda Holmes
    Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
