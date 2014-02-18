New Mix: Sisyphus, Avey Tare, Nothing, More

Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton open this week's show by reminiscing about a recent Son Lux and San Fermin show that delivered epic sounds with bold, cinematic rock. Bob and Robin's shared love for walls of noise leads them directly to the orchestral opening track on this week's program, "Beneath The Brine" by The Family Crest.

Also on the show: A peek at the debut full-length album from Sisyphus, a genre-bending group featuring Sufjan Stevens, Son Lux and Chicago hip-hop artist Serengeti; Animal Collective's Avey Tare returns with a new bizarro project called Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks; plus one-of-a-kind folk singer Diane Cluck, the sludgy noise rock group Nothing and the post-punk and new wave group Eagulls.

Bob also explains his new weekly "Bob's Rainbows" column: Every Saturday, he posts a collection of special musical moments from his jam-packed week, including favorite live shows, favorite new songs, videos and more.

