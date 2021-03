Today on World Cafe's Sense of Place we speak with John Timmons about the Louisville music he knows so much about, and he picks the five greatest all-time Louisville artists. Timmons moved to Louisville in 1975 and opened one of America's great record stores, Ear X–Tacy, in 1985. It had a good run until 2011.

John Timmons' 5 Greatest Louisville Bands Of All Time:

My Morning Jacket

Slint

Tim Krekel

Will Oldham (Palace Brothers, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

Steve Ferguson (of NRBQ)

