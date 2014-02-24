© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KEXP Present: Noah Gundersen

KEXP | By Janice Headley
Published February 24, 2014 at 7:00 AM CST

It's a family affair for Seattle artist Noah Gundersen. Accompanied by his sister, brother and friends, the soft-spoken singer-songwriter performed a dynamic, yet delicate Morning Show session featuring tracks from his debut full-length, Ledges.

It comes as no surprise that Gundersen and his seven siblings grew up around music. He explained to KEXP host John Richards that his dad had a garage studio with a Tascam 8-track reel-to-reel, on which a 13-year-old Noah made his very first recordings. Years later, we're thrilled to host the grown-up Gundersen in the studios.

Janice Headley