The Strypes On World Cafe

Our guests today are The Strypes from the small town of Cavan, Ireland, and they are still in their teens. They formed in 2008, in love with the R&B of Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry as translated by the British blues rock bands of the '60s, like The Animals and The Stones. Their influences are their parents' record collections and pub rock bands like Dr. Feelgood, and people have taken notice. Paul Weller of The Jam is a fan, and they are signed to Elton John's management company. No one in this band is jaded as they make their U.S. debut on the Cafe today. Their album is coming out here in the States March 18.

