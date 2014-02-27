Butch Walker on World Cafe

Our guest today is songwriter and producer Butch Walker. After successful releases with the band The Marvelous 3 in the '90s, the Georgia native started getting recognized for his production skills. Since 2000, he has balanced producing people like Pink and Katy Perry with his own work.

His new release is something a little different. It is an EP called Peachtree Battle that was written and recorded while his father was dying. It would have been a full-length record, but he wanted to get it out while his dad was still alive. He'll play songs from it for us today.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.