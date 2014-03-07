Tierney Sutton On 'Song Travels'

Jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton has headlined national venues, from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, and has earned five Grammy nominations. With her latest project, After Blue, Sutton takes on the genius of singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

On this episode of Song Travels, Sutton and host Michael Feinstein compare back-to-back versions of jazz standards "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Without a Song." Alongside her guitarist Serge Merlaud, Sutton also performs Marilyn and Alan Bergman's "You Must Believe in Spring."

