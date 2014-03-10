Shakey Graves On World Cafe

Our Sense of Place: Austin guest today, Shakey Graves, has been described as one of the best solo acts in town. With his finger-picked guitar and suitcase drum he takes over the stage. He put out his full length debut Roll the Bones in 2011 and an EP Donor Blues a year later. He has also spent time chasing acting parts, including one in Friday Night Lights. He even moved to LA to pursue roles, but ended up spending the time working on his music. It turns out performing is in his blood — his parents were in the theater and he practically grew up onstage.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.