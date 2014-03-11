© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion On Mountain Stage

Published March 11, 2014 at 8:00 AM CDT
Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion first began performing together in 1999.
The duo's sound combines Guthrie's folk roots with Irion's indie rock sensibilities.
Guthrie and Irion have a diverse set of releases, including a children's album and a live DVD.
The duo's young daughters perform on "Don't I Fit in My Daddy's Shoes."
Guthrie and Irion played songs from their latest album, Wassaic Way, co-produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

The youngest daughter of Arlo Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, was raised in the company of Pete Seeger, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Hoyt Axton. She made her singing debut in 1991 on the Grammy nominated recording Woody's 20 Grow Big Songs; and her first live performance was at Carnegie Hall alongside the Guthrie Family and assorted friends.

In 1999, Sarah Lee teamed up with South Carolina indie rocker — and future husband — Johnny Irion. The couple has toured extensively both as a duo and as part of the "Guthrie Family Rides Again" tour. They've also released a children's album, a live DVD and Irion's solo debut Ex Tempore. The couple's two young daughters, Sophia and Olivia, join their parents on "Don't I Fit in My Daddy's Shoes?" Their latest release, Wassaic Way, was co-produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and finds the duo once again combining their alt-folk and country influences with indie rock sensibilities.

Set List

  • Hurricane Window

  • 9 Outta 10 Times

  • Don't I Fit in My Daddy's Shoes?

  • Chairman Meow

  • Not Feeling It

