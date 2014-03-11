Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion On Mountain Stage

The youngest daughter of Arlo Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, was raised in the company of Pete Seeger, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Hoyt Axton. She made her singing debut in 1991 on the Grammy nominated recording Woody's 20 Grow Big Songs; and her first live performance was at Carnegie Hall alongside the Guthrie Family and assorted friends.

In 1999, Sarah Lee teamed up with South Carolina indie rocker — and future husband — Johnny Irion. The couple has toured extensively both as a duo and as part of the "Guthrie Family Rides Again" tour. They've also released a children's album, a live DVD and Irion's solo debut Ex Tempore. The couple's two young daughters, Sophia and Olivia, join their parents on "Don't I Fit in My Daddy's Shoes?" Their latest release, Wassaic Way, was co-produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and finds the duo once again combining their alt-folk and country influences with indie rock sensibilities.

Set List

Hurricane Window

9 Outta 10 Times

Don't I Fit in My Daddy's Shoes?

Chairman Meow

Not Feeling It

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.