Arts & Culture

opbmusic Presents: Yuck

opbmusic.org | By David Christensen
Published March 16, 2014 at 1:27 PM CDT

London band Yuck's buzzworthy 2011 tour included a stop at SXSW, where they played the NPR Music showcase and marked the release of their debut album. They returned with their second album, Glow & Behold, in October. In the interim, former lead singer Daniel Blumberg left the band, opening the door for guitarist Max Bloom to take over the role — something he says was natural to do. Bloom, along with bassist Mariko Doi, drummer Jonny Rogoff, and guitarist Ed Hayes, played this version of "Middle Sea" for an opbmusic session.

Credits

  • Audio: Steven Kray

  • Video: Nate Sjol/David Christensen

