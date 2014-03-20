Cathie Ryan & The Henry Girls On Mountain Stage

Cathie Ryan grew up in Detroit to Irish immigrant parents. Her father sang, and her mother kept the family record player spinning with Irish music and American country music. In the summer, she visited grandparents in Ireland, who were steeped in the nation's traditions and folklore. Ryan lived in the New York City area for a long time, but eventually relocated to Ireland, which she now calls home.

For over 25 years – first with the band Cherish the Ladies, and now with five solo albums to her credit — Cathie's voice has earned her a place in the top tier of Irish singers. Between songs, she reveals herself to be a deeply funny and charming live performer.

Set List

"Carrick a Rede"

"The Farthest Wave"

From County Donegal, Ireland, Joleen, Lorna and Karen McLaughlin – The Henry Girls – create a seamless mix of folk, bluegrass and traditional Irish music, framed by their chilling three-part harmonies. Taking the name of their group from their local family nickname, the sisters formed a band in 2001, and released their first album a year later. They've issued two more since then, most recently Louder Than Worlds. This performance is taken from their American debut, recorded live in the summer of 2011.

Set List

"Ol' Cook Pot"

"Home"

