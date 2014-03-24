© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KEXP Presents: Angel Olsen

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published March 24, 2014 at 7:00 AM CDT

It's hard not to use fiery rhetoric when describing Angel Olsen's new album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness — whether it's the heated passion of her lyrics, her smoky voice or her occasionally scorching melodies. There's just a brightness, an intensity that shines through even the album's darkest moments. As the scope of Olsen's songwriting and her confidence in performing has grown over the past four years, so has her audience. Just before a sold-out show in Seattle, she brought her band to the KEXP studios for an incendiary set of new songs.

Watch Angel Olsen's entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Jim Beckmann