KEXP Presents: Angel Olsen

It's hard not to use fiery rhetoric when describing Angel Olsen's new album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness — whether it's the heated passion of her lyrics, her smoky voice or her occasionally scorching melodies. There's just a brightness, an intensity that shines through even the album's darkest moments. As the scope of Olsen's songwriting and her confidence in performing has grown over the past four years, so has her audience. Just before a sold-out show in Seattle, she brought her band to the KEXP studios for an incendiary set of new songs.

Watch Angel Olsen's entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .